Queen Creek’s Kross receives John J. DeBolske Professional Excellence Award

Queen Creek Town Manager John Kross has received the Arizona City/County Management Association’s John J. DeBolske Professional Excellence Award.
It is the highest honor that ACMA may bestow on a member, according to the ACMA website.
The award was created in 1997 to recognize city and county managers who demonstrate the highest level of professional excellence in local government and who have made life contributions in serving the profession, according to the website.
The namesake of the award, Jack DeBolske, was the executive director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns for 40 years.
“On behalf of the town council, we could not be prouder of our town manager,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a press release. “John has been an outstanding leader for this organization during a very critical period. John works tirelessly to ensure Queen Creek is a fantastic community for our residents and businesses, a positive work environment for our employees and an innovative organization. I cannot think of someone more committed to public service, making him extremely deserving of this award.”
Mr. Kross’s career includes 27 years to public service. He has served as the town manager for Queen Creek since 2006.
His duties and accomplishments include oversight of strategic planning for Queen Creek, including the development of critical infrastructure, according to the release. During his time as the town manager, the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department was established, the town acquired the Queen Creek Water Company and H2O, and numerous roads were designed and constructed, with other significant transportation improvements currently in the works.
Mr. Kross attended the Harvard Senior Executives in State and Local Government Program in 2014.
In addition to his work for the town, Mr. Kross has contributed his time and expertise at the regional and state levels. He has served as mentor through the Arizona State University School of Public Affairs Marvin Andrews Fellowship Program, served on a number of committees for ACMA and serves as the chair of the TOPAZ Regional Wireless Cooperative.
Duties for the latter organization include overseeing the implementation and management of the East Valley’s emergency radio response system, according to the release.
“John is a consummate professional who has been dedicated to the highest level of public management and excellence over the course of his career,” former Coconino County Manager Cynthia Seelhammer said in the release. “I cannot praise him enough for his careful, measured, serious dedication to the profession of local government.”
