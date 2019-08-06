Queen Creek’s town clerk resigns; council interviewing 2 candidates Aug. 7

Jennifer Robinson, Queen Creek town clerk, at a recent council meeting. Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Queen Creek Town Clerk Jennifer Robinson is retiring, effective Oct. 1. She started working for the town in 1995 and was appointed town clerk in 1999.

“I appreciate the privilege I have had to work with each of you as well as previous councils during my past 24 years,” she wrote in an Aug. 1 official written notice of resignation to the mayor and council.

The town clerk is responsible for conducting the town’s elections; maintaining official records of the business of the Town Council including minutes, resolutions and ordinances; and for the issuance and compliance of business licenses.

Queen Creek Town Council is slated to interview two candidates for town clerk at a closed-door executive session 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. The interviews, not open to the public, are to be in the Ironwood Conference Room of the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Two candidates will be interviewed: Dawn Collins, current city clerk from Lido, Wisconsin; and Maria Gonzalez, current clerk of the board for the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Pursuant to Arizona Revised Statutes § 38-431.03(A)(1) the council may vote to go into executive session for discussion or consideration of employment, assignment, appointment, promotion, demotion, dismissal, salaries, disciplining or resignation of a public officer, appointee or employee of the public body. It is regarding the interview and appointment of a town clerk, according to the agenda.

The appointment of a town clerk is also one of the topics for the council’s executive session agenda for the meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

The Town of Queen Creek opened a recruitment process at the beginning of June, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said.

The town advertised the opening in several locations, including the League of Cities and Towns, Arizona Municipal Clerk’s Association, and the town’s website. The town accepted applications through the first week of July and received 48 applications, she said.

An internal application review committee narrowed the applicants for a first set of interviews on Thursday, July 18. The interview panel consisted of three internal staff members and one external panel member, Liz Burke, the town clerk from Town of Fountain Hills,” Ms. Halonen-Wilson said.

“From that interview process, the interview panel selected the top two candidates to proceed to a second round of interviews with the mayor and Town Council,” she said.

20 years of service

From left are Mayor Gail Barney and Town Clerk Jennifer Robinson, at the Sept. 16, 2015, Town Council meeting. (Town of Queen Creek)

Ms. Robinson was recognized for 20 years of service during the Sept. 16, 2015, Town Council meeting, according to the town’s website. She started as a part-time office aide in 1995, as one of only 10 employees, and four years later was appointed as town clerk.

She has a master municipal clerk through the Arizona State University/School of Public Affairs in association with the Arizona Municipal Clerks Association. She is a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and Arizona Municipal Clerks Association and has served on several AMCA committees. She is also a certified municipal election official and certified election official through the office of the Arizona Secretary of State.

Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com or at twitter.com/rhdyer or facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist