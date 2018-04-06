Queen Creek’s trash, recycling outreach efforts receive SWANA Award

The Town of Queen Creek’s environmental outreach efforts were recently recognized by the Solid Waste Association of North America, Arizona Chapter.
The “Do More Blue/Shut Your Lid” educational campaign received the SWANA Municipality of the Year Award for its efforts in public engagement and diversion activities, according to a press release.
The town created messaging on proper procedures for trash and recycling through a campaign involving logos, banners, flyers, eNews, videos and social media posts.
“Planning for a secure future is one of the Town’s strategic priorities, and recycling efforts are a key component of that priority,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement. “Helping our residents understand how they can help ensure a wonderful community for generations to come was the focus of this campaign, and we’re honored to have our efforts acknowledged by SWANA.”
The program’s success was determined by the following:
- Increased participation in the Bench the Bag program, collecting tens of thousands more bags than in previous years.
- Increased attendance at recycling drop-off events, diverting more recyclables from the landfill.
- An increase of approximately 900 percent in the town’s cooking oil recycling program.
- An increase in voucher requests for household hazardous waste, ensuring trash carts and collection trucks are cleaner and safer on the roadways.
- Increased awareness on social media, garnering high-level, positive engagement and as many as 19 shares and nearly 24,000 people reached on a single post.
SWANA is comprised of professionals working to advance the practice of environmentally and economically sound management of municipal solid waste, the release noted. Members are involved in the areas of waste collection and transfer systems, material recovery, recycling, and reuse; and landfill engineering and operations.
For more information about recycling services through the Town, visit QueenCreek.org/Recycling.
