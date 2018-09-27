Queen Creek’s water division celebrates 10 years of service

The Town of Queen Creek’s water division, part of the Utility Services Department, has been providing safe and quality water since 2008.

From ensuring clean water comes out of the faucet, to answering customer questions and responding to water main breaks, the water division is focused on providing excellent service, a press release claims.

“We are a full-service department,” Utility Services Director Paul Gardner said in a prepared statement.

“In order to provide exceptional service, we have to be innovative with our infrastructure while ensuring there is an adequate supply of one of our most critical resources — water.”

One example of infrastructure improvements is the upgrade to the FlexNet Meter Reading System. Older water meters and communication devices are being upgraded in a phased approach.

The new meters have a longer life expectancy and require fewer repairs while the new communication devices have technology that results in more timely and accessible data.

Once the upgrades are complete, a customer portal will be launched, allowing residents to access the real-time data to monitor their water usage and identify water leaks, according to a release.

To ensure current customers have an adequate water supply, the town has 18 active wells with 22 storage tanks and 22 booster pump stations. The town is also committed to securing adequate water for future generations.

In addition to being a member of the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District, responsible for replenishing groundwater, Queen Creek is working to implement a long-term water resource program.

The lake at Mansel Carter Oasis Park is another example of how the town is using water resources. The well at the park pulls recovered water from the ground that is non-potable and is used to fill the lake. Water from the lake is then used to irrigate the grass and plants at the lake, saving potable water.

Beyond infrastructure planning, the town also promotes water conservation efforts through a youth education program and free water workshops for customers.

“When we acquired the Queen Creek Water Company 10 years ago to strategically plan for our community’s future, 30 water company employees came to work for the Town, many of whom are still with us today,” Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement.

“These individuals, as well as our newer employees, are professionals who are dedicated to the health and safety of Queen Creek.”

In 2013, the town acquired the H2O water system, expanding the water service area east, beyond the town’s boundaries. The Utility Services Department has grown to 45 employees and provides nearly 30,000 water connections.

