Radio amateurs spread the joy of amateur radio on 2018 field day

Amateur radio enthusiasts will be operating from remote forests, schools, cars, boats, and even planes Sunday, June 24 and Monday, June 25 to talk with one another during a special event, known as Field Day and enjoy communicating with other enthusiasts around the world

Members of the Saguaro Nights Amateur Radio Club from Arizona State University will participate in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise in the mountains of Strawberry, according to a press release. This event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio.

The Saguaro Nights Amateur Radio Club at ASU has existed for four years and has helped many new hams get on the air and begin their journey of ham radio. The annual field day event provides amateur radio operators the chance to test their equipment and operating skills in the great outdoors.

Amateur radio isn’t just about building equipment, talking to and meeting people from all around the world, it’s also about providing communications in the event of a disaster, a release states.

It is said that “when all else fails … amateur radio.”

When all other forms of communication fail ham radio operators can, and do, provide emergency communications for free. Field day is a way for hams to practice this skill and for the public to see them in action.

For over 100 years, Amateur Radio has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques. Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network.

Over 37,000 people from thousands of locations participated in Field Day in 2017.

Anyone may become a licensed Amateur Radio operator. There are over 820,000 licensed hams in the U.S., as young as 5 and as old as 100. And with clubs such as the Saguaro Nights, it’s easy for anybody to get involved right here in the valley area.

