Railroad contract for Riggs Road improvements approved by council

Arizona Corporation Commission must approve contract before project can move forward
Queen Creek Town Council has approved a contract with the Union Pacific Railroad in an amount not to exceed $1,423,942 for a Town capital improvement project on Riggs Road from Crismon to Meridian Roads.
The amount includes the contract amount of $1,186,618, plus a 20 percent contingency of $237,324 for unanticipated additional services, according to a staff report included in the council packet.
Town staff deemed the 20 percent contingency necessary as the Union Pacific Railroad has underestimated the cost in previous projects by more than 10 percent, according to the report.
Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved the measure Feb. 7 at Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
All council members were present: Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley, Robin Benning, Jeff Brown, Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant and Julia Wheatley.
The Riggs Road from Crismon to Meridian roads project will include a three-lane roadway with curb, gutter, sidewalk and drainage.
Full roadway improvements of five lanes will be constructed along the portion of the project from Rittenhouse Road to Meridian Road that will include the Union Pacific Railroad.
The improvements over the railroad will require a contract between the Town and Union Pacific Railroad.
The contract requires the Town to cover the cost of the necessary railroad improvements related to its road project. Improvements to the railroad will include new signals, gates, medians, a pre-alert system and other required safety improvements.
The contract with the Union Pacific Railroad will allow the improvements to move forward pending approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission, which has jurisdiction and approval authority for railroad improvements in Arizona.
A contract with the railroad is required in order to schedule a hearing with the ACC to obtain approval.
The matter has not been scheduled on an ACC agenda as of Feb. 23, according to the ACC website: azcc.gov.
The construction contract for the Riggs Road improvements is scheduled to come before council late March or early April.