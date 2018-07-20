Record generosity as specialty license plate sales exceed $10 million

What comes in many colors but ultimately rakes in the green? The answer is Arizona’s specialty license plates with annual sales exceeding $10 million for the first time ever.

During the fiscal year ending June 30, the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division collected $10,617,427 for veterans’ services, families of fallen first-responders, cancer research, historic preservation, college scholarships and many other causes, according to a release.

It was the most financially successful period in the history of Arizona’s specialty plates, according to the release.

“The specialty plate program is a real point of pride for Arizona and is a tremendous success,” Eric Jorgensen, Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division director, said in the release.

“Seeing this kind of continued growth proves Arizonans are both generous and eager to support great causes,” he said.

In the past year, three new plates were introduced that commemorate Luke Air Force Base, the Arizona Science Center and the Barrett-Jackson auto auction.

The Arizona State University plate was redesigned and saw a bump in sales over the previous fiscal year.

There was also a significant increase in sales of the Route 66 plate that was introduced in 2017, according to the release.

Specialty plates typically cost $25. Of that amount, $17 is committed to the benefiting organization. They are available online and at MVD or authorized third party offices.

The specialty plate program was established by state law in 1989 and plates are authorized by the state legislature.

For more information about specialty plates including how to order, visit ServiceArizona.com or azdot.gov/mvd.

