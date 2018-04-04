Red-light timers to be updated at 8 intersections

Red-light runners will be detected on eight Ellsworth Loop, Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads intersections with an intelligent transportation system upgrade approved March 21 by the Queen Creek Town Council.
“This equipment is strictly for enhancing safety at the proposed intersections by increasing the red-light timer in each direction when a possible red-light runner is detected,” Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.
The following eight intersections have been selected to receive the intelligent transportation system upgrade due to their high traffic volume:
- Ellsworth Loop Road and Rittenhouse Road
- Ellsworth Loop Road and Maya Road
- Ellsworth Loop Road and Victoria Lane
- Ellsworth Loop Road and Ocotillo Road
- Ellsworth Road and Rittenhouse Road
- Rittenhouse Road and Sossaman Road
- Ellsworth Road and Empire Boulevard
- Rittenhouse Road and Ocotillo Road
“The system upgrade is not intended to be a photo enforcement camera and traffic engineering staff will not be installing photo enforcement equipment at these intersections,” Mr. White said.
Voting for the $189,390 upgrade with Econolite and a $53,000 agreement with CS Construction Inc. in a consent agenda were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.
The town council had approved $250,000 in May during the budget-approval process to allow more intersection clearance time to reduce the consequences of red-light runners and enhance safety at selected intersections based on traffic volumes entering these intersections, Mr. White said in the memo to the council.
