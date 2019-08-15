Refresh on the ABCDs of water safety during National Drowning Impact Awareness Month

CPR that includes rescue breaths is critical to stop the drowning process by providing the brain the oxygen it so desperately needs. (SRP)

Enjoying water is the perfect way to cool off during the warmer months, but it comes with risks if the proper precautions are not taken.

Nationwide, the month of August is dedicated to help remind people about the impact of drownings. Locally, August was declared Drowning Impact Awareness Month at the Aug. 7 Queen Creek Town Council meeting.

According to the Children’s Safety Zone, there were 161 water-related incidents in Maricopa and Pinal counties in 2018, and 52 water -related deaths.

Drowning is a top cause of injury-related death for children in Arizona, especially for children 5 and under (pediatric). In 2018, there were 17 pediatric drownings in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Child drowning is preventable, which is why Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department encourages all residents to follow the ABCDs of water safety: Adult supervision, Barriers between children and water, Classes in CPR for adults and swim lessons for children, and Devices (lifejackets, hooks, etc.) near water.

In addition to the ABCDs of water safety, QCFMD provides the following tips:

Look in the pool first: every second counts when an individual is drowning and precious time is often wasted looking elsewhere. Always look for missing individuals, especially children in the pool or spa first.

Drowning is silent: many people believe they will hear someone drowning because the individual will be screaming or splashing. However, drowning is silent with the individual unable to make noise.

If you find someone in any source of water:

Yell for help and pull the person out of the water.

Call 9-1-1 immediately;

Begin CPR if you are trained.

If you are not trained to administer CPR, follow the instructions from the 9-1-1 operator until help arrives.

To highlight the importance of CPR, QCFMD is offering free monthly CPR classes. Go to QueenCreek.org/CPR for more information and to register.

Purple ribbons recognizing the importance of water safety and the impacts of drowning are available free-of-charge at Queen Creek town buildings and Queen Creek fire stations through the month of August.

For more information about Queen Creek Fire & Medical, or for additional safety tips, go to QueenCreek.org/fire.

