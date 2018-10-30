Regional governments radio network agreement amended by Queen Creek council

An amended regional cooperative agreement for radio communication recently approved by the Queen Creek Town Council streamlines the admission process, a fire department official says.

The Trunked Open Arizona Regional Wireless Cooperative Network is a public safety and general government system. It links the radio systems of area jurisdictions to promote interoperability, according to topazrwc.org.

The original intergovernmental agreement was established Aug. 7, 2008, with the Town of Queen Creek, City of Mesa, City of Apache Junction, Apache Junction Fire District — now the Superstition Fire and Medical District — and the Town of Gilbert, according to Queen Creek records.

The initial agreement was to plan, construct, operate, maintain and finance the TOPAZ Regional Wireless Cooperative Network, according to a letter to the TRWC Board of Directors from Dale Shaw, Bob Badgett and William Peters of the TRWC executive committee.

Changes to the agreement were approved effective May 1, 2012, including adding the Rio Verde Fire District; and changes approved Feb. 1, 2016, included adding the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, according to the letter.

Chief Vance Gray, of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department, said in a memo to the council that the latest changes, effective Dec. 1, provide the following improvements:

•Simplifies and streamlines the governance language and document organization.

Allows for adoption of policies and procedures for improved adaptability over time.

Updates voting provisions to include supermajority voting on high impact items.

Improves member admission provisions and streamlines the admission process.

The council on Oct. 17 voted 7-0 in a consent agenda to approve the second amendment to the TOPAZ regional wireless cooperative intergovernmental agreement.

The amended document changes start Dec. 1, according to the letter signed by Mr. Shaw, Mr. Badgett and Mr. Peters.

“This will allow for the expected consideration of the member admission of Salt River Pima Indian Community, which is planned for the Dec. 13 TRWC Board meeting,” according to the letter.

Additional partners include the City of Phoenix, Central Arizona Project, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Mesa Public Schools, Southwest Ambulance and Rural/Metro Fire Department, according to topazrwc.org.

Participation in the TRWC requires a financial commitment from each participating entity, according to the website.

The fiscal year 2018-19 budget is for $4,141,512, according to documents with the agenda with the Dec. 7, 2017, meeting of the TRWC Board of Directors.

“Operational, maintenance and capital costs are designed to be completely self funding with each subscriber paying into the TRWC. Other funding is/can be obtained through special assessment fees and grants,” it states.

