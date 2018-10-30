Registration opens for Queen Creek recreation classes on Nov. 5

Oct 30th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Registration is open for the Town of Queen Creek’s winter session of recreation classes fulfilling the needs of all family members.

According to a press release, registration begins on Nov. 5 for residents and Nov. 12 for non-residents, with a complete catalog of classes available online.

Classes for all family members interested in activities — art, sports and music; plus new programs including fencing and adaptive recreation — range from one-day workshops to monthly programs for preschool, youth, teen and adults, said the release.

Although registration for dance classes offered by 8* Count Dance will no longer be accepted through the Town of Queen Creek, visit 8CountDanceStudio.com and click on “Queen Creek” to register, the release advised.

Registration for Town of Queen Creek classes is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and is available at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

Go to: QueenCreek.org/RecRegistration.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie