Registration opens for Queen Creek recreation classes on Nov. 5

Registration is open for the Town of Queen Creek’s winter session of recreation classes fulfilling the needs of all family members.

According to a press release, registration begins on Nov. 5 for residents and Nov. 12 for non-residents, with a complete catalog of classes available online.

Classes for all family members interested in activities — art, sports and music; plus new programs including fencing and adaptive recreation — range from one-day workshops to monthly programs for preschool, youth, teen and adults, said the release.

Although registration for dance classes offered by 8* Count Dance will no longer be accepted through the Town of Queen Creek, visit 8CountDanceStudio.com and click on “Queen Creek” to register, the release advised.

Registration for Town of Queen Creek classes is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and is available at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

Go to: QueenCreek.org/RecRegistration.

