Residents are encouraged to prepare for monsoon season storms, flash floods

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County urges Valley residents to stay informed, prepared and be smart during monsoon season.

As Arizona monsoons brew with strong dust storms, called haboobs, along with rain and flooding – the National Weather Service warns as the “most common natural disaster” in the U.S. – people are encouraged to prepare for upcoming storms, according to a press release.

According to The Republic, nearly 77 people died in flash floods in the last four decades in Arizona and around its borders, cites the release.

Flash flooding can happen anytime and anywhere, even when it isn’t raining immediately overhead, the release says.

During thunderstorms, stay alert for rapidly changing conditions as lots of rain can fall in a short period of time and quickly cause flash flooding.

There are several things that you can do to prepare:

Stay informed and ahead of the storm by checking local weather forecasts

Develop a family plan so everyone knows where to go and how to reach each other in case of an emergency

Create an Emergency “At-Home” Kit and “Grab-n-Go” Bag to sustain your family during the storm

Check tire treads, windshield wipers and keep extra gas, blankets and an emergency kit in the car

Contact your insurance agent to check if your policy includes flood insurance

Clean out drainage ditches and pipes

Secure or remove personal property that is in an area where stormwater flows

Get sand and prepare sand bags for the entry points to your home

City residents needing to bag sand should contact their city to coordinate bagging efforts; county residents may visit the district’s storm prep and recovery web pages for locations, the release states.

If you witness or experience flooding in your area, get tips on what to do and report it at ReportAFlood.org, a site identifying flooding throughout the county, the release adds.

Go to: FCD.Maricopa.gov.

