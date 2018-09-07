Rezoning with Black Rock Coffee approved by Queen Creek council

An intersection with an often-ignored no right-turn-on-red sign will no longer be needed when a three-business complex with a Black Rock Coffee is completed at the northeast corner of Ellsworth Loop and Walnut roads, the Queen Creek Town Council was told recently.

“There is a considerable number of people who are using that as a ‘suggestion,’ not as a law,” Councilman Robin Benning said at the Sept. 5 meeting.

“I do believe this parcel is ripe for being developed. It’s the right use for that land,” he said.

“But my concern is more traffic on Walnut, now amped up on coffee, not wanting to wait for a red light. I just wonder, how do we… Have you investigated this? Have you thought about, how do we kind of protect our residents?” Councilman Benning asked of Mohamed Youssef, the town’s transportation engineer.

When three through-lanes are constructed on Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads, the right-turn lane will be shortened, Mr. Youssef said.

“The right-turn lane that is currently extended all of the way to Walnut Road would be shortened to right before Queen Creek Road and with that we will be able to remove the currently no-right-turn-on-red so when you make that right turn, they are not moving into that right-turn and quickly weaving into that through lane, causing some kind of turbulence in the traffic flow. So you will be able to make that right,” he said.

The new development will have access from both Walnut and old Ellsworth roads, he said.

“So they have multiple access points,” he said.

The council voted 7-0 on Sept. 5 to approve a rezoning, site plan and conditional use permit for Queen Creek Station Phase I, a request by Kelly Hayes of Kaidence Group. A new multi-tenant shops building with a drive-thru restaurant is planned on the 2.03-acre site at the northeast corner of Ellsworth Loop and Walnut roads.

Steven Ester, a town planner, told the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission at a meeting in August that Black Rock Coffee, with an awning-covered drive-through, will be joined by a restaurant with patio dining and an office use at the building.

Founded in 2008, the food and beverage company Black Rock Coffee has one Chandler and three Mesa locations, according to br.coffee.

Voting to approve the rezoning, site plan and conditional use permit for Queen Creek Station Phase I were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilina Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Mr. Benning, Dawn Oliphant, Julia Wheatley and Jeff Brown.

Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com or at twitter.com/rhdyer or facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist