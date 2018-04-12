Riggs Road improvements from Crismon to Meridian to cost $11 million

An $11,204,706 construction services contract with DCS Contracting was approved April 4 for the construction of Riggs Road improvements between Crismon and Meridian roads.
Voting for the contract in a consent agenda were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.
Construction of Riggs Road, from Crismon Road and Meridian Road, is the second phase of the overall Riggs Road improvements project partnered between Maricopa County Department of Transportation and the town of Queen Creek, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.
“The intention of this phase is to continue the construction of Riggs Road, by tying into the recently completed roadway portion at Crismon Road and progressing 2.5 miles towards a tie-in just past Meridian Road,” he said.
“When completed, Riggs Road will provide connectivity from the east Valley into Pinal County and mitigate growing congestion, specifically in the area of Rittenhouse and Combs roads,” Mr. White said.
The contract includes:
- a new paved roadway between Crismon Road and Meridian Road, the realignment of Rittenhouse Road and widening of the existing Union Pacific Railroad crossing west of Meridian Road.
- widening approximately 1,525 feet of roadway along Rittenhouse Road between the new aligned Riggs Road and Alliance Lumber Railroad Spur track, from two lanes to four travel lanes with a center turn lane and adjacent bicycle lanes.
- the installation of 8-inch, 12-inch and 16-inch water lines, valves, hydrants and appurtenances for approximately 1.5 miles along Riggs Road between Signal Butte and Meridian roads.
- construction of 8-inch and 12-inch sewer lines, manholes and appurtenances for approximately one and a half miles along Riggs Road between Signal Butte Road and Meridian Road.
