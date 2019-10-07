Right-of-way in San Tan Valley purchased for Magma Road project

Pinal County is paying $14,518 for land in San Tan Valley to be used for a Magma Road project.

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 4 approved an agreement with Johnson Ranch Community Association for the purchase of right-of-way.

A total of 1,738 square feet of property is on the north right-of-way line of Indigo Sky Boulevard and the southeast corner of Tract “C” of Johnson Ranch Unit 28; and a separate 1.16-acre section is on Tract “A” of Johnson Ranch Unit 25, according to the purchase agreement.

