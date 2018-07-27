Rittenhouse/Combs monopalm topic of Aug. 1 Queen Creek council meeting

A public hearing on a site plan and conditional use permit for an 80-foot-tall wireless-communication monopalm tower for AT&T at Rittenhouse and Combs roads is planned at the Aug. 1 Queen Creek Town Council meeting.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings begin no earlier than 7 p.m.

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission on July 11 voted 6-0 recommend that the council approve the site plan and permit. Voting yes were Vice Chairman Josh Ehmke and commissioners Steve Sossaman, Alex Matheson, Troy Young, Lea Spall and Jeremy Benson. Chairman Shaine Alleman was absent.

There are three existing monopalm towers on the site owned by Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint, Planning Administrator Brett Burningham and Planner Steven Ester said in a memo to the council.

“Because there is no space to co-locate on an existing pole, the conditional use permit is required for the additional tower to be installed. The new monopalm will improve the network coverage gap for AT&T to better serve the Queen Creek community,” they said in the memo.

Mechanical equipment, an electrical meter and service components, and similar utility devices, if at ground level, are to be screened from public view, according to the memo.

