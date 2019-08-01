Road construction to impact traffic for first week of school at J.O. Combs district

First-grade students at Ranch Elementary School in Queen Creek practice how to conduct an experiment by learning the importance of washing their hands. Drivers can expect delays near the school due to planned construction. (JO Combs Unified School District)

Due to planned road construction, drivers can anticipate possible traffic delays for J.O. Combs Unified School District sites as they transport students to school.

Families who attend Ranch Elementary should anticipate delays on Kenworthy Road, where the two northbound lanes and the one southbound lane will be open but will contain barricades helping direct traffic, according to a release.

Northbound drivers attempting to enter the Ranch Elementary site will use a turn-in lane on the far right while the other lane is for through traffic.

Overflow parking for parents will be available in the lot north of Ranch Elementary. Drivers wishing to park in this overflow lot and escort their child into school are instructed to remain in the left northbound lane. The one southbound lane will remain open, according to the release.

Parents and students who attend Combs High School are encouraged to avoid Kenworthy Road and use detours on Ironwood, Coyote or Schnepf Roads to minimize delays.

Due to the road construction and increase school traffic, drivers are also encouraged to be mindful of the high volume of pedestrians and obey all personnel helping to direct traffic, according to the release.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office will also have increased patrols in the area due to the congestion and road construction. For more information on current or upcoming road construction, go to the Pinal County Public Works website at pinalcountyaz.gov/PublicWorks/RoadMaintenance/Pages/RoadWork.aspx.

