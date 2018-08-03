Road projects force lane shifts at numerous Queen Creek locations

Work to improve Queen Creek roads will require drivers to be ready to shift lanes this week and longer for some projects.
Areas that will be affected include:
- Lane shifts will be necessary along Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection for utility work, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, 7.
- Empire Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between Ellsworth Road and Creekside Lane will be required 24 hours daily through Tuesday, Aug. 7.
- Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts from Power to Hawes roads will be required for roadway improvements, 24 hours daily through Tuesday, Nov. 12.
- Road improvement work will require lane shifts on northbound and southbound Power Road between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for 24 hours daily through Wednesday, 31.
- Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between 214thStreet and Crismon Road, 24 hours daily through Sunday, Sept. 16. Flaggers also will be present during the Cloud Road widening work.
- Road improvement work will require Sossaman Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Appleby Road and Twin Acres Drive, 24 hours daily through Friday, 31.
- Ellsworth Road southbound lane shifts between Chandler Heights and Empire roads will be required for Century Link work, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. through Friday, 10.
- Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts will occur 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 9, at Signal Butte Road for pothole work.
- Century Link manhole work will cause lane shifts eastbound on Ocotillo Road between 220th Street and 222nd Street, 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday, 6.
Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without notice, town officials stated in a release.
