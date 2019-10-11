Road restrictions slated for Loop 101 Price Freeway improvement project

The northbound Price Freeway connecting ramp to eastbound U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and continuing through the morning of Friday, Oct. 18. (ADOT)

Drivers who use the Loop 101 Price Freeway in the East Valley should plan to slow down and use caution while restrictions are in place.

Chandler Boulevard will be closed in both directions at the Price Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Detour: East- and west-bound drivers can use the freeway frontage roads (Price Road) to get around the closure. Westbound drivers on Chandler Boulevard will be directed north to Ray Road. Eastbound drivers will be directed south to Frye Road.

Other restrictions are:

The southbound Price Freeway will be narrowed to two lanes between Warner and Ray roads from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Warner Road and off-ramp at Ray Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The northbound Price Freeway connecting ramp to eastbound U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and continuing through the morning of Friday, Oct. 18. Detour: Northbound Loop 101 drivers can exit at Baseline Road, travel east to Dobson Road and proceed north on Dobson Road to connect to U.S. Highway 60.

The northbound Price Freeway will be narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Guadalupe roads from 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, to 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road and off-ramp at Guadalupe Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, to 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and continuing through the morning of Friday, Oct. 18.

The northbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Ray Road remains closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Warner Road and off-ramp at Ray Road will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road and off-ramp at Guadalupe Road will be closed starting at 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

ADOT’s Price Freeway improvement project will add one new travel lane in each direction along Loop 101 between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

ADOT's Price Freeway improvement project will add one new travel lane in each direction along Loop 101 between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

For more information, go to azdot.gov. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.

