Roadway restrictions Sept. 1-8 include Germann eastbound shoulder work at Hawes

Queen Creek area roadway restrictions Sept. 1-8 include Germann Road eastbound shoulder work at Hawes Road.

Roadwork includes, according to a release:

Meridian Road southbound lane shift at Via Del Jardin for utility work; 24-hour, June 15-Dec. 31. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound periodic lane shifts between Walnut and Ryan for utility and shoulder/median work; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 5-Sept. 6. Cloud Road full closure from Cloud Creek Trail to Rittenhouse (except for local traffic) for utility work; 24-hour, Aug. 5-Oct. 1. Ocotillo Road westbound and eastbound lane shift at Victoria lane and Victoria Lane northbound shoulder work at Ocotillo Road, all for repairing and installing sidewalks, driveway aprons and paving; 24-hour, Aug. 7-Sept. 6. Signal Butte Road northbound and southbound lane shift between Ocotillo Road and Escalante Street for utility work; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Aug. 21-Sept. 6. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shift between Ellsworth Road and 212th Street for milling, subgrade and paving work; 24-hour, Aug. 12-Oct. 4. Village Loop Road North eastbound and westbound lane shift between Rittenhouse Road and 215th Way for water and sewer tie-in; 24-hour, Aug. 19-Sept. 6. Ocotillo Road eastbound lane shift at Signal Butte Road for utility work; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 3-5. Germann Road eastbound shoulder work at Hawes Road for utility work; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 28-Sept. 6. Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shift at Ellsworth Road for installation of sewer drain; 24-hour, Sept. 3-7. Rittenhouse Road eastbound and westbound lane shift at Sossaman Road for median work; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 4-18.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without prior notice.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.