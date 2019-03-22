Roth, Schuett appointed to Queen Creek committee, board

During the March 20 Council meeting, the Queen Creek Town Council appointed Jesse Roth to the Transportation Advisory Committee and Thomas Schuett to the Board of Adjustments.

While TAC appointments are two-year terms, Mr. Roth’s term will expire Aug. 31 as he is filling a vacancy with a term expiring in 2020.

BOA appointments are three-year terms, but Mr. Schuett’s reappointment is through Aug. 31, 2022 to bring all reappointments on an August schedule, according to a press release.

The purpose of the TAC is to review the town’s transportation planning efforts, including the Capital Improvement Program, and to serve as ambassadors to residents on all things related to transportation.

TAC meets monthly to discuss transportation-related projects and programs and makes recommendations to the Town Council on those matters. The Board of Adjustment meets as needed. The Board is responsible for hearing appeals for variances from the Zoning Ordinance.

