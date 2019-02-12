Safe Selfie areas at MVD offices promote ID protection

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is working to help new teenage drivers show off their driver licenses and learner permits while protecting them against ID theft.

“Taking a selfie while showing your learner’s permit or driver license is a fun and popular way for new drivers to celebrate this milestone, but people do need to be careful about personal information that may be seen on those selfies,” Jennifer Bowser-Richards, MVD stakeholder relations manager, stated in a release.

“Because the MVD is very conscious about protecting our customers’ personal information, we’ve set up Safe Selfie areas outside some of the largest and busiest MVD offices in Arizona,” she stated.

“We’re encouraging teens and parents to take the photo there and to make sure any personal information on the credential can’t be seen because once it gets on the Internet it could be targeted by ID thieves. Of course, no matter where you take the photo, it’s wise to keep private information concealed.”

The Safe Selfie area has a poster showing an Arizona landscape with a highway sign that reads “New Driver” with a reminder to cover any personal identifying information such as name, address and license or permit number, all of which can be exploited by ID thieves, officials stated in a release.

