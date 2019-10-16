Safely dispose of prescription drugs at Queen Creek’s Take Back Day on Oct. 26

Phil Adams pours a bag filled with old prescription medications into the official drug take-back box at the Queen Creek Law Enforcement Building at a previous event. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek is hosting a Prescription Drug Take Back event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The local effort will be held at the Queen Creek Walmart, 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. The Take Back event provides an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescriptions and over the counter medication, according to a release.

Lquids, needles and inhalers will not be accepted, the release states.

The take back initiative addresses important issues related to public safety and health. Medication that is left in home cabinets is highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. According to the DEA, studies indicate a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Additionally, flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards.

For more information about the initiative, go to the DEA’s website. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011. For additional information about MCSO visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.

