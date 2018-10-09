Safely dispose of prescription medication at Queen Creek’s take back day on Oct. 27

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek is hosting a prescription drug take back event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The local effort will be held at the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. The take back event provides an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medication. Liquids, needles and inhalers will not be accepted, according to a release.

The DEA’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day initiative addresses important issues related to public safety and health. Medication that is left in home cabinets is highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse, according to the release.

“Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” according to the release.

According to the DEA, studies indicate a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Additionally, flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards, according to the release.

To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011. For additional information about MCSO visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.

