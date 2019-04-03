Safety audit being done of Ironwood Road, Germann to Ocotillo

The Arizona Department of Transportation is conducting a safety audit for Ironwood Road near the housing subdivision of Ironwood Crossing, which was annexed into Queen Creek in April 2018.

By June of last year the town was receiving comments from residents who were concerned with the roadway’s safety, Troy White, the town’s public works director, said at the March 20 Town Council meeting.

The town’s traffic engineer, Mohamed Youssef, immediately asked ADOT to do a safety audit of Ironwood Road, Mr. White said.

“We started to receive some phone calls … about different safety concerns and they were all over the board and they were everywhere,” he said.

The safety audit for two miles of Ironwood, from Ocotillo to Germann roads, was to answer questions such as what elements of the road may present a safety concern, to what extent, to which road users and under what circumstances; and what opportunities exist to eliminate or mitigate identified safety concerns, according to Mr. White’s presentation.

Initial findings, according to Mr. White’s presentation, include:

Items that need immediate attention, costing an estimated $35,000, such as the eastbound left-turn lane at Pima and Ironwood not clearing in one cycle during the a.m. peak, which has been fixed; a broken traffic signal fixed at Germann; and a steep unprotected shoulder south of Germann Road on the east side of Ironwood that has been filled in. The town will be re-striping Ironwood north of Ocotillo, removing a high-speed lane.

Those that need to be addressed in fiscal year 2020, at a cost of approximately $700,000, include signage and paint, installing speed-reduction signs north of Germann for southbound Ironwood, installing a flashing speed feedback sign south of Germann for southbound Ironwood and installing reflective traffic-signal-head tape. Because the north leg of the median at Ironwood and Ocotillo extends into the crosswalk, the curb needs to be cut back.

Ultimate improvement solutions, costing $2.3 million to $3.3 million, are removing a diagonal signal structure and installing signal mast arms on all four corners at Ocotillo and Pima; and adding a southbound lane through the Ocotillo intersection.

