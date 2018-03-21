Safety message contest voting period has been extended

The voting period for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Safety Message Contest has been extended. Through March 26, the 15 message finalists can be viewed and votes can be cast at azdot.gov/signcontest.
The voting period is being extended because last week, shortly after opening the contest voting period, ADOT’s website began experiencing issues that restricted use of the site, making unavailable the voting page for about three days, according to a release.
Originally, voting was scheduled to run March 15-21. Those who got through to the site and were able to cast a vote, their vote has been collected and will be counted.
The two messages that receive the most votes will appear on overhead message boards statewide in April.
