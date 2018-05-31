Salvation Army, Bashas’ stores aid Arizona fire relief efforts

Arizona wildfires strike every summer, and when they do, The Salvation Army springs into action, bringing care and comfort to local neighbors and supporting the brave men and women battling on the front lines.

The Salvation Army provided nearly 300 meals for firefighters, volunteers and residents affected by the recent Tinder Fire, and signs could be pointing to a busy wildfire season in Arizona, according to a press release.

“The Salvation Army is there before, during and after disasters in our communities,” said Lt. Col. Kelly Pontsler, commander of The Salvation Army Southwest Division, based in Phoenix, in a prepared statement. “Wildfires can have an overwhelming effect on all involved, so we are there to help with healing.”

Once again, Bashas’ Family of Stores is lending its support to these vital efforts.

Donate at the register at any of the 104 Bashas’ or Food City locations across Arizona during the month of June, and those generous donations will help The Salvation Army provide critical relief to those impacted by wildfires this summer.

Basha’s East Valley locations include:

23760 S. Power Road, Queen Creek;



99 S. Higley Road, Gilbert;



9925 E. Baseline Road, Mesa;



10715 E. Apache Trail, Apache Junction;



5310 S. Superstition Mountain Road, Gold Canyon.



“Every year, thousands of lives are affected by wildfires across Arizona, and in times of great need, The Salvation Army is there,” said Ashley Shick, director of communication and public affairs, Bashas’ Family of Stores. “It is our honor to support the important work that they do and thank them for their commitment to helping Arizona’s families.”

More information, including store locations, can be found at SalvationArmyFireReliefAZ.org.

“Bashas’ has been a valued community partner of The Salvation Army for over 30 years, and we are thankful for everything they do,” added Pontsler.

