San Tan Scramble special event license before Pinal County supervisors Oct. 31

A special event license application for the Jan. 5 San Tan Scramble for 50K, 26K, 17K and 9K runners is to be considered by the Pinal County Board of Supervisors at an Oct. 31 meeting.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.

The application from Nicole M. Julien, Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, is for the 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, event to be held at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek, according to the meeting’s agenda.

A total of 50 percent of gross revenues of special-event liquor sales go to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale and 50 percent to Aravaipa Running LLC in Phoenix, according to the application.

The San Tan Scramble is the fourth race in the Desert Runner Trail Series, according to ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=58090.

