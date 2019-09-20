San Tan Valley man arrested; suspected of breaking into vehicles in Johnson Ranch

Christopher Rios

Christopher Rios, 23, of San Tan Valley, was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center and is being charged with three counts of burglary in the third-degree, theft, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a peace officer, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO deputies received information at around 3 a.m. Sept. 18 that the suspect was attempting to break into vehicles in the Johnson Ranch neighborhood, according to a release.

“Deputies were able to locate the suspect but Rios became combative and resisted arrest when deputies attempted to take him into custody. Deputies were able to arrest Rios,” PCSO said in a release.

“In his possession were two stolen wallets, numerous credit cards not in his name, as well as a stolen expandable baton and folding knife. Deputies believe that Rios was checking for unlocked vehicles looking for credit cards and weapons,” the release states.

“Christopher Rios was looking for easy targets where he could get in and out without anyone noticing,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release. “Please don’t leave valuables, especially weapons, inside your vehicle. Just locking your vehicle will prevent you from being an easy target.”



