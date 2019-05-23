San Tan Valley man charged with fraud, concealing a body

Daniel Shannon

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office on May 22 arrested Daniel Shannon, 66, of San Tan Valley, on the charges of fraud and improper disposal of a body.

The arrest comes after a nearly two-month investigation into the disappearance of 97-year-old Leonie Shannon of San Tan Valley, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

On April 5, deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of Jasper Butte Drive in San Tan Valley after someone became concerned about Leonie Shannon, who had not been seen by anyone since December 2018, PCSO said.

“Leonie was being cared for by her son, Daniel Shannon. At the time, Shannon explained that his mother walked away from the home on Dec. 21, 2018. He claimed this was not the first time his mother disappeared, adding that they just started getting her VA benefits and did not want to report her missing on the off chance that she returned home,” according to PCSO.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect’s story kept changing. When detectives questioned him May 22, he admitted that his mother passed away on Dec. 21, 2018, PCSO said.

“Instead of reporting it, he decided to bury his mother in the backyard so he could continue to receive his mother’s Social Security and VA benefits. Shannon told detectives that he needed to keep getting the benefits to help pay for the patent on his invention,” PCSO said.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb

“Our detectives did a great job on this case, and in bringing Mr. Daniels to justice. These types of cases are especially troublesome when the crimes involve family members,” PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release.

A search warrant was served at the home May 22 and detectives recovered a body in the backyard. The medical examiner will identify the remains and determine the official cause of death.

“At this time, Shannon is only facing charges for fraud and concealment of a body. This is an ongoing investigation and he could face more charges,” PCSO said in the release.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.