San Tan Valley native lives in Europe, supports NATO mission

Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Dennis (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda Rae Moreno)

A 2013 Poston Butte High School graduate and San Tan Valley native, in the Navy, lives on the coast of Spain while supporting NATO mission.

According to a press release, Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Dennis, participates in a critical NATO ballistic missile defense mission while assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross.

She is a gas turbine systems technician (electrical) aboard one of the four advanced warships forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, a small village on the country’s southwest coast 65 miles south of the city of Seville, detailed the release.

