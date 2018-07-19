San Tan Valley teen, 17, arrested in connection with armed robbery

A 17-year-old male from San Tan Valley suspected of robbing a victim at gunpoint has been arrested, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

“On July 6, PCSO received a call from a man who said he was the victim of a robbery,” Navideh Forghani, PCSO public information officer, said in a release.

“The victim was selling a pair of black Nike Air Force One Low shoes on the website of an online marketplace. The 17-year-old suspect answered the ad and requested to purchase the shoes for $250,” Ms. Forghani said in the release.

“The suspect even offered to pay the victim extra for gas. The suspect met the victim in front of a home located near the 41300 block of North Arbor Avenue in San Tan Valley. During the meetup, the suspect pulled out a gun, grabbing the shoes before taking off through the neighborhood,” she said.

During the course of the investigation, deputies identified the suspect. A search warrant was served at his home and deputies recovered the stolen shoes, according to the release.

On July 13, deputies arrested the 17-year-old suspect at that residence on the charges of armed robbery and possession of stolen property, Ms. Forghani said.

“We are thankful the victim was not hurt in this case. But this serves as a reminder that anytime you are buying or selling things, please keep safety in mind,” PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release.

“In this case, the meetup location was a few minutes away from one of our substations,” he said.

“We recommend picking a location that is in a public area that is well-lit and has surveillance cameras. Businesses or a law-enforcement building are great locations that will help keep everyone safe,” Sheriff Lamb said in the release.

