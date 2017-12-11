San Tan Valley’s Loop of Lights holiday display taking a break for 2017

Organizers using time to recharge, spend holidays with family
Loop of Lights, the popular holiday display in the Waverly division of San Tan Valley’s Pecan Creek South neighborhood, is taking a break this season.
On Dec. 4, Loop of Lights organizers posted this message on the event’s Facebook page:
“Thank you for your patience as we’ve entered into the busyness of the holidays. We appreciate all the kind messages and inquiries for this year’s Loop of Lights festivities.
“Loop of Lights has been running strong for 10 years, and we appreciate all the support from those within the Loop, those in the Pecan Creek South and of course all our visitors. It’s hard to image what started as a few home light displays has now spread into and entire neighborhood, creating such a rich family tradition.
“With that said, many of our residents have graciously set aside countless hours and resources in order to keep Loop of Lights running as smooth as possible, year after year. These volunteers have forgone experiencing the holidays with their family and friends to serve you all, and they’ve done so with cheerful hearts.
“Therefore, for the 2017 year, Loop of Lights will be taking a much-needed break so we can recharge and spend quality time with our family and friends.
“Now, even though we are not fully participating this year, many of us have still decorated our homes and we’d love for you to see them. We have some new residents to the community and they have brought some refreshing creativity to the mix.
“Conversely, we are not closing the streets, we don’t have restrooms on-site, no parades and we don’t have scheduled times for our favorite holiday characters to make appearances. Some homeowners within the Loop may offer treats for those who still choose to walk the loop, but nothing is set in stone.
“We’d also be (remiss) if it wasn’t mentioned that the homeowner with the “plentiful” light display on Beverly Ave. has also taken the year off and their family will return in 2018, too.
“All in all, we hope you all have a great Christmas and holiday season with your family and friends, and we look forward to seeing you all in 2018!”
Most Loop of Lights followers expressed on Facebook their understanding about the annual event taking a break.
“Sad and disappointed but understand. Merry Christmas,” wrote one follower. “You will be missed but we understand! Enjoy your holidays,” wrote another.
For those who would like to drive through the community and see the homes that have been decorated for 2017, Pecan Creek South is on the northeast corner of North Gantzel Road and East Combs Road in San Tan Valley.
For updates, visit the Loop of Lights page on Facebook. The event website — loopoflights.com — is no longer in effect.