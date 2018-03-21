Secretary of State Michele Reagan: Registered Arizona voters dip

The number of registered voters in Arizona has decreased by less than 1 percent, the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has reported.
Of the state’s 3,610,377 voters, 1,258,994 are Republicans, 1,090,310 are Democrats and 1,223,219 have not designated an officially recognized party preference.
Members of the Libertarian and Green parties make up a little less than 1 percent of the state’s total registration.
“Arizona’s largest counties continue to perform routine list maintenance as we gear up for the busy 2018 election cycle,” Secretary of State Michele Reagan stated in a release. “As the state gears up for a busy election cycle this year, I’m confident our registration totals will continue their typical upward trend.”
A complete report compiled by county, congressional district and legislative district is available on http://go.azsos.gov/dwrg or by calling 1-877-THE -VOTE.
