Secretary Reagan posts lobbyist reports online

Secretary of State Michele Reagan has applied some of the state’s abundant UV rays to Arizona’s lobbyist filings by posting the 2017 Annual Expenditure Summary Reports for lobbyists, principals, and public bodies.
“Our electronic database makes it easier for the public to review the reports to better inform themselves on their elected representative’s interactions with lobbyists,” said Secretary Reagan in a prepared statement.
“They get to see who is taking who to lunch, and how often, without any burdensome red tape. Public disclosure of this information helps keep elected officials accountable in addition to how special interest groups spend their money.”
Lobbyists and officials from public bodies such as state agencies, universities or local municipalities must register and file their expenditures with the Secretary of State’s office. Any payment or anything that provides a benefit to an individual state officer or state employee and is incurred by or on behalf of lobbyist must be disclosed.
Speaking engagements, food or beverages, travel costs or expenses relating to a special event or function where all members of the legislature are invited are exempt.
For more information and further details on specific reporting requirements visit: http://www.azsos.gov/elections/lobbyists
