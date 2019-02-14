Sellers appointed District 1 Maricopa County supervisor

Maricopa County has a new supervisor representing parts of the east Valley. Jack Sellers was appointed Feb. 13 to represent District 1 by unanimous vote of the board of supervisors.

“What an honor and privilege it is to be appointed to serve on this outstanding board,” Mr. Sellers said after taking the oath of office, according to a release.

Supervisor Sellers brings a wealth of experience to the board that includes service on the Chandler City Council, Maricopa Association of Governments, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and the East Valley Partnership. He is the chair of the State Transportation Board.

“I think the next several years will be critical for us in defining our transportation infrastructure for the future and I felt some concern going into my last year on the transportation board about how I was going to be able to play a key role. I feel like serving on this board gives me the opportunity to do that,” Supervisor Sellers said in the release.

“Jack Sellers brings a wide range of experience to the Board, none more important than his work on transportation,” Chairman Bill Gates, District 3, said in the release. “His vision for smart infrastructure and autonomous vehicles is inspiring and aligns with the direction of Maricopa County. Jack will be a tremendous asset to the board.”

“We had a lot of really good applicants. What I appreciate about Jack is that he takes a really holistic view of the county, as all of us on the board do,” Vice Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4, said in the release. “It’s not about this district or that district, but about what’s in the best long-term interest of Maricopa County.”

District 1 includes parts of Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Ahwatukee Foothills and Tempe. The seat was previously held by Denny Barney who stepped down on Feb. 1 to focus on this position as CEO of the East Valley Partnership.

“When you look at Jack’s experience and the needs that we have in Maricopa County, the pieces of the puzzle just fit in choosing him to fill Denny’s position,” Supervisor Steve Chucri, District 2, said in the release.

“It’s been an exciting process getting to know all the applicants and hearing how they think about the key issues impacting the East Valley,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5, said in the release. “I’m confident Supervisor Sellers is the right choice and will serve Maricopa County well.”

The board received 13 applications for the position. Arizona Revised Statute 16-230(A)2 requires the current board of supervisors to appoint a person of the same political party from District 1. The seat will be open again in 2020.

“I’m at the point of my life where I want to do something I enjoy, but I’m also looking for something to make a difference,” Supervisor Sellers said in the release. “This is the perfect fit.”

