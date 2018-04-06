Sen. Peshlakai releases statement following Native American Day establishment

Apr 6th, 2018 · by · Comments:

State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai released the following statement after her bill SB1235 was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, establishing June 2 as Native American Day and an official Arizona state unpaid holiday.

With an enactment date of 90 days after the end of the legislative session, Arizona will celebrate the inaugural Native American Day on June 2, 2019, according to a press release.

“It is an immense honor to have my bill passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, creating an official state holiday that honors Arizona’s 22 sovereign tribal nations and their members,” Ms. Peshlakai said in a prepared statement.

“Our indigenous people have called these lands home for millennia, from the Four Corners to the Colorado delta and everywhere in between. Our ancestors built towering cliff dwellings and the great canals that still irrigate the Valley of the Sun. We have fought overseas for our country and we drive innovation that will lead Arizona forward.

“The native peoples of Arizona are an integral part of Arizona’s history, its culture and its future. I look forward to the inaugural celebration of Arizona’s Native American Day next year and thank my colleagues and the governor for their support in making this happen. Ahe’hee’.”

    The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie