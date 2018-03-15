Sen. Peshlakai’s Native American Day bill advances to Arizona House

The Arizona Senate has approved a bill to establish June 2 as Native American Day.
Sponsored by Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai, whose district spans seven counties including Pinal, the bill proposes creating a state unpaid holiday, linking Arizona with California, Nevada and South Dakota, which also have declared Native American Day an official state holiday. Tennessee celebrates American Indian Day.
“I’m deeply proud that my bill to create an official state Native American Day passed out of the Senate today. Twenty-two tribes are currently recognized in Arizona, and tribal reservation land covers over a quarter of the state,” the senator stated in a release. “An estimated 5 to 6 percent of Arizona’s total population is of Native American ancestry, making it the second-largest Native American population in the U.S.”
Before 1924, Native Americans were not U.S. citizens and didn’t earn the right to vote in Arizona until 1948, Ms. Peshlakai stated. “With over 390,000 tribal members in Arizona and almost 11,000 veterans, it’s long past time we recognize the contributions Native Americans have made to our state’s history and the important role we play in its future.”
SB1235 heads to the Arizona House of Representatives.
The senator represents Legislative District 7, which takes in parts of Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Mohave, Navajo and Pinal, including nine tribes and the communities of Fredonia, Page, Winslow, Show Low, St. Johns, Eagar and Springerville.
