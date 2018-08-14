Sept. 1 grand opening highlights park’s numerous amenities

The grand opening for Mansel Carter Oasis Park will take place Saturday, Sept. 1, highlighting the amenities available on the 48 acres at 19535 E. Appleby Road, Queen Creek.

“From skills and drills on the fields to pick-up games on the courts and demos on the wheel-friendly ramps, Queen Creek’s community partners will be providing free experiences for residents who want to explore their newest community asset,” a release from the town stated.

The day will begin with a ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. followed by grand opening festivities 8-11 a.m.

The park features an adventure-themed, inclusive play area, 5-acre fishing lake (stocked in late September), ball fields, picnic areas, shipwrecked-themed splash pad, wheel park and walking trail, according to the release.

“The location along the Queen Creek Wash allows for connectivity to the town’s multi-use trail system,” the release stated.

Food and drink will be available for purchase during the grand opening event.

Learn more about the Town’s parks and recreational opportunities at QueenCreek.org/Recreation.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.