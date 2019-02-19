Several projects affecting Queen Creek travel wrap up this week

Queen Creek officials were expected to lift traffic restrictions along several town roads this week but advise caution in areas where work continues.

Riggs Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts were to end Monday, Feb. 18, from Power to Hawes roads for roadway improvements. Power Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will occur between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms for road improvements, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. through Monday, March 4. Rittenhouse Road northbound lane shifts will take place between Combs Road and the railroad spur crossing for roadway widening, 24 hours daily through Monday, April 1. Barnes Parkway eastbound and westbound lane shifts were to end Monday, Feb. 18, between Shetland Street and 212th Street for asphalt hot patching. Rittenhouse Road southbound lane shifts will occur at Germann Road for sidewalk repair and driveway installation, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Eastbound lane shifts along Ocotillo Road between Ironwood and Stetson roads were to end Monday, Feb. 18. Work took place outside town limits. Queen Creek Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts at Ellsworth Road will occur for road widening work, 24 hours daily through Monday, March 4. Town officials are providing advance notice of a closure at the Power and Ocotillo roads intersection for street light installation, grading, paving and striping, 24 hours daily Friday-Monday, March 1-4. Riggs Road eastbound lane shifts at Ellsworth Road will be required for paving work, Thursday-Wednesday, Feb. 21-27. 24-hours. Lanes shifts eastbound along Queen Creek Road will be required between 220th Street and Meridian Road for sewer main installation. Feb. 25-March 22. 24 hours. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts will take place at Sierra Park Boulevard for asphalt restoration, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19. Utility work will force Cloud Road eastbound and westbound lane shifts between Rittenhouse and Crismon roads for utility work, 24 hours daily through Saturday, March 30. Ellsworth Road northbound lane shifts between Ryan and Germann roads will be in place for road-widening improvements 24 hours through Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Due to the nature of the work, according to town officials, dates and times are subject to change without notice.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.