Sewer pipe lining to be replaced in $1.5 million project

A job order for $1,493,778 with B&F Contracting for a Power Road sewer lining rehabilitation project was approved by the Queen Creek Town Council.

The council voted 6-0 to approve the job order March 6 with Mayor Gail Barney absent.

Work includes cured-in-place pipe lining rehabilitation of the 42-inch Rittenhouse Road sewer line for approximately 3,686 linear feet, Darren Farar, Queen Creek project manager, wrote in a letter to B&F Contracting.

The town owns approximately 12,500 feet of 42-inch sewer trunk line near Rittenhouse Road and Power Road. Town staff members have identified a flaw in the construction of approximately 5,000 feet of the sewer line, Paul Gardner, utilities director, said in a memo to the council.

“Through our investigations, utility services staff found that the original contractor failed to adequately join several bands that span and connect two individual joints of pipe. In many cases, a portion of band will ‘flip up’ against the flows in the pipe and create pockets in which heavy particles in the wastewater collect,” he said.

Town staff members met with engineers and industry professionals who have staff with experience repairing pipes in similar conditions. Their recommendation included a two-phase approach where the failing bands are cut out in the first phase, followed by installation of a cured-in-place pipe, Mr. Gardner said.

“The result of the work is that the (cured-in-place pipe) will seal the existing pipe to prevent wastewater leakage and would remain rigid so additional bands wouldn’t be allowed to lift up in the future. Utility staff is supportive of this approach as it solves the failing band problem and limits the amount (of) risk involved with having contractors entering the pipe now and in the future,” Mr. Gardner said.

