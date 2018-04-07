A variety of projects over the next month will affect traffic along several Queen Creek roads.
Town officials urge motorists to watch for traffic changes and restrictions in the following areas:
• Sewer installation work will result in lane shifts on eastbound and westbound Cloud Road between 213th Way and Crismon Road 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, April 27.
• Storm drain pipes will be installed and cause lane shifts along northbound and southbound Ellsworth Road between the entrance to the San Tan flats and Empire Road intersection 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, April 13.
• Lane shifts will be necessary along Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound at Via De Palmas for traffic signal installation 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. through Tuesday, April 17.
• Ellsworth Road northbound lane shifts between Queen Creek Road and Superstition Drive will be required for boring and pothole work 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, April 20.
• Work on Sossaman Road will result in northbound and southbound lane shifts and left-turn lane restrictions onto Ocotillo Road 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, April 9-13.
Due to the nature of the work, town officials stated in a release that dates and times are subject to change without notice. They encourage motorists to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or workers who are controlling traffic.
