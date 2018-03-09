Sewer work affects Queen Creek roads in March

Several town roadways will be affected by sewer line work throughout the week, city officials announced.
The March 12 travel advisory includes the following restrictions:
- Ellsworth Road from Empire Road south to the San Tan Flats entrance – restricted to one lane in each direction until Friday, March 23. Empire Road will also have lane shifts at the Ellsworth Road intersection for sewer pipe installation.
- Chandler Heights from Hawes Road to 20st Way – eastbound lane shifts from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Saturday, March 17, for manhole tie-in.
- Signal Butte at Ocotillo Road – lane shifts until Friday, March 16, for road work.
- Cloud Road from 213th Way to Crismon Road – lane shifts until Saturday, March 31, for sewer installation.
The restrictions on Ellsworth Road were coordinated with Pinal County to begin after the construction on Ironwood Road was completed. Ironwood Road provides an alternate route for Ellsworth Road and is now open with two lanes of travel in both directions.
When driving in areas with traffic restrictions, town officials advise motorists to use extra caution for the safety of workers in the area, obey all traffic signs and allow extra time for travel.
Unplanned restrictions, typically a result of vehicle collisions, are posted to Twitter.com/TOQC_official.
