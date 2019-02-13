Sex crimes reported in Queen Creek Feb. 4-10 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sex crimes reported Feb. 4-10 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

  • Sex offenses, reported at 1:52 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 8600 block of West Dove Roost Road.
  • Sex crime other than rape, reported at 8:13 a.m. Feb. 8 at South Ellsworth Road and East Chandler Heights Road.
  • Indecent exposure, reported at 6:10 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 24600 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

