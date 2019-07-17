Sex offense, assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported July 1-5 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of a sex offense and assault near Queen Creek reported July 1-5 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Assault, police, aggravated injury, reported at 12:27 a.m. July 5 in the 3600 block of East Shapinsay Drive.

Assault, reported at 11:36 a.m. July 5 in the 800 block of East Harold Drive.

Sex offenses, reported at 6:32 a.m. July 5 in the 300 block of East Senna Way.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

