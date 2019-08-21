Sex offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Aug. 6-12 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offenses near Queen Creek reported Aug. 6-12 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Sex offenses, reported at 11:57 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 3500 block of East Longhorn Street.

Sex offenses, reported at 10:14 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 34300 block of North Damietta Trail.

Sex offenses, reported at 7:27 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 600 block of West Agrarian Hills Drive.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

