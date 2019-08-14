Sex offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported July 30-Aug. 5 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offenses near Queen Creek reported July 30-Aug. 5 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Sex offenses reported at 1:33 p.m. July 30 in the 32300 block of North Gantzel Road.

Sex offenses, reported at 9:52 a.m. Aug. 1 in the 4300 block of West Kirkland Avenue.

Sex offenses, reported at 7:31 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 3800 block of East Alamo Street.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.