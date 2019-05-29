Sex offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported May 15-21 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offenses near Queen Creek reported May 15-21 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
Incidents investigated by PCSO included:
- Sex offenses, reported at 2:10 p.m. May 15 in the 39200 block of North Zampino Street.
- Sex offenses, reported at 2:21 p.m. May 15 in the 1800 block of East Bella Vista Road.
- Sex offenses, reported at 3:24 p.m. May 15 in the 34100 block of North Picket Post Drive.
- Sex offenses, reported at 7:07 p.m. May 15 in the 10 block of West Love Road.
The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.
