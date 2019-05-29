Sex offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported May 15-21 to PCSO

May 29th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of sex offenses near Queen Creek reported May 15-21 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Sex offenses, reported at 2:10 p.m. May 15 in the 39200 block of North Zampino Street. 
  • Sex offenses, reported at 2:21 p.m. May 15 in the 1800 block of East Bella Vista Road. 
  • Sex offenses, reported at 3:24 p.m. May 15 in the 34100 block of North Picket Post Drive. 
  • Sex offenses, reported at 7:07 p.m. May 15 in the 10 block of West Love Road. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab. 

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie