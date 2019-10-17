Sex offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Oct. 1-13 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offenses near Queen Creek reported Oct. 1-13 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Sex offenses, reported at 3:40 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 800 block of East Nardini Street.

Sex offenses, reported at 3:24 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 1200 block of West Silverdale Road.

Sex offenses, reported at 6:12 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 23500 block of North Oasis Bouelvard.

Sex offenses, reported at 5:50 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 33100 block of North Cat Hills Avenue.

Sex offenses, reported at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 33100 block of North Cat Hills Avenue.

Sex offenses, reported at 8:55 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 13000 block of East Tumbleweed Lane.

Sex offenses, reported at 4:10 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 28200 block of North Shundeen Circle.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

