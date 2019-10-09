Sex offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Sept. 21-30 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offenses near Queen Creek reported Sept. 21-30 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Sex offenses, reported at 10:07 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 40800 block of North Ironwood Drive. 
  • Sex offenses, reported at 1:37 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 40800 block of North Ironwood Drive. 
  • Sex offenses, reported at 2:36 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 40600 block of North Parisi Place. 
  • Sex offenses, reported at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 4000 block of East Camden Avenue. 
  • Sex offenses, reported at 5:47 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway. 
  • Sex offenses, reported at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 2700 block of East Renegade Trail. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

