Sex offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Sept. 21-30 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of sex offenses near Queen Creek reported Sept. 21-30 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Sex offenses, reported at 10:07 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 40800 block of North Ironwood Drive.

Sex offenses, reported at 1:37 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 40800 block of North Ironwood Drive.

Sex offenses, reported at 2:36 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 40600 block of North Parisi Place.

Sex offenses, reported at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 4000 block of East Camden Avenue.

Sex offenses, reported at 5:47 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway.

Sex offenses, reported at 7:20 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 2700 block of East Renegade Trail.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

